MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites.

Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant.

Many customers reminisced about decades of trips to the stand for burgers, fries and other treats.

“We used to get treated once a year when we were kids,” customer Khristina Harvey said. “It was a big deal.”

Some customer’s even had Skip’s stories that went back generations.

“My Grandparents are in their 90s,” one customer told 7NEWS. “They had their first date here.”

The turnout was so overwhelming during Skip’s last summer season that even past employees came in to pick up one last shift before the stand closed down for good.

Skip’s serves it’s final customers this weekend before it closes August 28.

The owners said that the restaurant had a good run, but they were ready to move on.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)