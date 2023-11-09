SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A miniature horse in Swampscott is on the road to recovery after a serious health scare.

The horse, named Fluffernutter, is 30-years-old and travels around with the nonprofit Minis With a Mission, which provides visits for people to connect with rescued mini horses and donkeys.

“He’s been through a lot in his life, but he really just warms everybody’s hearts,” said Marianne Speranza-Hartmann of Minis With a Mission.

In Swampscott, Fluffernutter has long been a community favorite.

“Fluff is a bit of an enigma,” Speranza-Hartmann said. “He’s often grumpy when he’s at the barn. He doesn’t like to get caught. And he doesn’t particularly enjoy getting brushed or just being handled a whole heck of a lot until we go out into the community.”

Fluffernutter stood as Swampscott’s Pride Pony in 2021 and marched as a reindeer in last year’s Christmas parade.

Recently, he suffered a bout of Colic that put him in the hospital for several days, away from his home and his friends.

“They’re like the Three Musketeers,” Speranza-Hartmann said of Fluffernutter and his fellow mini horses. “They’re always together.”

The medical bills were expensive. So, Minis With a Mission set up a fundraiser. More than $3,000 have since been raised for Fluffernutter.

Fluffernutter recovered at Tufts Veterinary Hospital and is now back home.

“He really has been making an incredible recovery,” Speranza-Hartmann said.

He is next scheduled to walk in Swampscott’s annual holiday fair on Dec. 16.

