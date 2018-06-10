Beloved NH bull saved from slaughter released on Sherborn farm

SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scottish Highland bull that was saved from the slaughterhouse thanks to a big-hearted New Hampshire resident and contributions from the community has found a permanent home in the Bay State.

Dudley, a shaggy-haired, 1,200-pound bull that previously lived on a farm in Milford, New Hampshire, is making himself at home at the Unity Farm Sanctuary in Sherborn.

Milford, New Hampshire resident David Wirbal put up $3,000 to save the bull and launched a GoFundMe page to raise the rest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)