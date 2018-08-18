HULL, Mass. (WHDH) – The Hull community came together Saturday to say goodbye to a four-legged hero — K-9 Kenny. The 8-year-old dog is retiring from the Hull Police Department.

Officer John Mercer has been Kenny’s handler for the past four years and said Kenny has been a great partner to him.

“It’s a big bond you have the dog every day when you go to work, you know, and at home… it’s a very tight bond you have with your K9 partner,” Mercer said.

People of all ages gathered Saturday to say their goodbyes, including Diane, who once received a very special visit from Kenny.

The young girl received a visit from Kenny when she was in the hospital awaiting a liver transplant. The pair have been best friends ever since.

Hull Police Chief Jack Dunn said the department would miss K-9 Kenny.

“K-9 Kenny has always been a great ambassador for the police department and we’re definitely going to miss him,” he said.

Kenny even received a special cake to recognize all of his hard work.

What’s next for Kenny? Now that he’s in retirement, he’ll live with his handler.

