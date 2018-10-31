Beloved Red Sox greats Ortiz, Martinez join in World Series celebrations

BOSTON (WHDH) - No, it’s not 2004, and, yes, those were former World Series champions David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez raising the World Series trophy on the Sox owners’ duck boat.

The two stars, among the most beloved by fans, have had roles as advisors to this year’s team.

Ortiz points out he’s also had a role in the shaping of this team’s young stars when he was still playing.

Martinez and Ortiz loved being taken along for another ride, just as much as they remember it.

“It was beautiful. Perfect time. Perfect day,” Martinez said. “It couldn’t have been any better for a fan base that deserved it.”

These former Sox stars say the duck boat parade gets players so excited they immediately start thinking of next year, and these guys say they wouldn’t say no to another ride.

“No, it never gets old,” Ortiz said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)