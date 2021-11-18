SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog who has been a beloved staple of her Somerville neighborhood and whose owner encouraged residents to visit her in her final days has died.

Sparkle, a beagle-corgi mix, was a constant part of Elm Street for more than a decade, getting pats from neighbors and passers-by as they pass her home. About a month ago, owner Melora Rush found out Sparkle had terminal cancer.

On Thursday, the @MayorSparkle Twitter page announced, “She is no longer with us … She is at peace.”

Thank you for the love..🐕💗 — SparkleMayorOfSomerville (@MayorSparkle) November 18, 2021

