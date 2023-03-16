Cambridge native Ben Affleck recently discussed support from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, among other topics in a revealing new interview with the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of his upcoming film “Air.”

Affleck said Lopez helped him with the script for the film, which brings to life the true story of Nike executives vying for a sneaker deal with Michael Jordan before Jordan became the basketball legend many now know him to be.

“She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance,” Affleck said of Lopez.

“She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shows] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture,” Affleck said.

“Air” is the first film Affleck and his longtime friend and fellow Cambridge native Matt Damon are set to release from their new production company.

Affleck discussed his friendship with Damon in recent comments.

“I suppose the reason it works is that I trust him and love him and I know that this is somebody with integrity,” Affleck said.

“In this business, failure is hard, and success is confusing and can make you lose your bearings,” Affleck continued. “Having that friendship as a touchstone over the years was really meaningful.”

Affleck said he wanted to launch the new production company so that he could spend more time in Los Angeles with his family.

Still, the star seems to have a soft spot for filming in his home state.

2021’s Tender Bar was filmed in several local communities.

In January, Affleck and Lopez were spotted in Medford dishing out coffee at a Dunkin’ drive-thru as they filmed a Super Bowl commercial.

Next week, Ben’s brother, Casey, will film the Ben Affleck-produced movie “The Instigators” alongside Damon at Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End.

“Air” is set to hit theaters on April 5.

