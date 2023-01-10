MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Ben Affleck was working the drive-thru in Medford on Tuesday, at least for a commercial shoot.

The Hollywood icon and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were spotted at the Dunkin’ location, which was shut down for the day, much to the dismay of area residents who were looking for their daily coffee and a donut.

Some lucky customers who pulled in earlier in the day were shocked to see Affleck handing over their food.

Many of those who stopped by the location on Tuesday were shocked to learn that Affleck and Lopez had been there and wished they had the chance to see them.

After filing, Affleck stopped by a nearby fire station to deliver donuts and coffee to the crew.

It’s unclear if the Dunkin’ location will be reopening for business on Wednesday.

