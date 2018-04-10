BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday marks Ben & Jerry’s free cone day!

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops across the world will offer free frozen treats to customers from noon to 8 p.m.

The company said the day is a way to thank customers. The tradition started 38 years ago on May 5, 1979.

Three new flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream were unveiled earlier this year, including Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon and Truffle Kefuffle.

There are nine Ben & Jerry’s locations in Massachusetts, including Boston, Braintree and Revere. To view a full list, click here.

