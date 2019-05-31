BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Ben & Jerry’s plans to start infusing cannabidiol (CBD) into some of its ice cream flavors once the cannabis extract becomes legal at a federal level.

The United States Food and Drug Administration currently does not allow companies to add CBD into food and beverages; however, they have a public hearing on the legalization of CBD set for Friday.

“As a company long known for flavors like Half Baked & Magic Brownies, it’s no surprise that Ben & Jerry’s has an affinity for the newest trend in food, cannabidiol or CBD,” the company wrote in a press release.

Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says that the company is trying to stay on top of this latest trend.

“We’re doing this for our fans,” he said. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry’s way.”

The company is looking into sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont.

