Ben & Jerry’s reveals 3 new ‘dough-licious’ ice cream flavors

(WHDH) — In exciting news for cookie dough lovers, the Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s announced Tuesday that it is coming out with three new “dough-licious” ice cream flavors.

The new flavors will not be sold in grocery stores. They will be available exclusively in Scoop Shops nationwide.

Here’s a look:

Chip off the Dough Block—Chocolate chip and chocolate ice creams with chocolate chip cookie dough & chocolate chip cookies.

PB Doughble Chocolate—Dark and milk chocolate ice creams with peanut butter cookie dough & swirls of peanut butter cookie butter.

CinnDoughRella—Cinnamon and caramel ice creams with cinnamon bun dough, shortbread cookies & oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

