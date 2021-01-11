Ben & Jerry’s unveils new ice cream desserts for dogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Ben & Jerry’s on Monday unveiled a pair of new ice cream flavors designed exclusively for dogs.

The tasty Doggie Desserts are specifically formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base, according to the Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer.

The flavors include peanut butter and pretzel swirls in “Pontch’s Mix” and the cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies in “Rosie’s Batch.”

All of the ingredients used in the desserts can be found in current Ben & Jerry’s ice cream recipes.

“We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry’s Global Marketing Specialist who also happens to be a certified veterinary technician. “We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they’ll ever put their paws on.”

Doggie Desserts will be sold individually in four-ounce mini cups or in four-count multipacks, with a suggested retail price of $2.99 and $4.99. They will be found in supermarkets, mass retailers, and select pet stores nationwide.

