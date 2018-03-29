NEWPORT, RI (WHDH) — Times are changing for one high school in Rhode Island, with students potentially having to come in at an earlier time.

Rogers High School pushed start times back to 8:15 a.m. two years ago, but the principal said the academic benefits, such as attendance rates, haven’t materialized.

The change in time is also affecting students at other schools who come for career and tech programs.

“When they arrive here at Rogers, they are here at 7:30. Our teachers don’t show up until 8:15. With us starting later, we had to build in a whole other period earlier in the morning, which is just additional cost, additional staffing, things along those lines,” said Principal Jared Vance.

School officials said students and parents have mostly positive feedback to the proposal to move start times back to 7:30 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)