Benintendi, Vazquez homer; Red Sox cruise past Tigers, 7-1

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez each hit a solo homer and had an RBI double to back a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez, carrying the Boston Red Sox to a 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double during a four-run third inning for the Red Sox, who won their fourth straight game and improved their major league-best record to 43-19.

Miguel Cabrera and JaCoby Jones each had two hits for Detroit, which has lost four of five. The Tigers have dropped 13 of their last 17 on the road.

Rodriguez (7-1) gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk, improving to 4-1 in his last five starts with a 2.14 ERA. The Red Sox are 11-1 in his starts this season.

Trailing 1-0, Boston took charge with its four-run inning against Blaine Hardy (2-1). Vazquez hit his double of the left-field wall. Benintendi and Bogaerts also hit theirs off the Green Monster.

Benintendi homered into Boston’s bullpen leading off the fifth. Vazquez hit his into the Monster seats in the seventh.

Hardy allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmerman (right shoulder impingement) gave up one run on three hits, striking out five and walking two over 4 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said OF Mookie Betts (10-day disabled list, left abdominal strain) plans to take batting practice Thursday and then the club would “decide were we go” if he needs a rehab assignment. . The manager also said that 2B Dustin Pedroia (inflammation left knee) will “most likely” resume baseball activities Thursday.

ON HIS BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

Benintendi had his solid game on his “Splash Bobblehead” giveaway night. The bobblehead is him holding a cooler to douse a teammate after a walkoff.

MLB DEBUT

Red Sox left-hander Jalen Beeks is scheduled to make his major-league debut Thursday, starting the series finale.

The 24-year-old found out in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game with Triple-A Pawtucket.

“My pitching coach came into the training room and told me I was going to the big leagues and making a start on Thursday,” he said. “It was a special moment.”

Beeks said he expects his wife, two kids and “I’m guessing like 15 others” to be in the stands, but is leaving the rest of the guest list for his wife to handle.

DOUBLED OUT

The Tigers had their streak with at least one double in 53 straight games halted. It was the most in team history and third longest in the majors since at least 1908.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (3-4, 3,23 ERA) is slated to start Thursday. He’s 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA in two career starts against Boston.

Red Sox: Beeks allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 10 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

