BOSTON (WHDH) - A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin appeared in court Tuesday morning after being arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Timothy Kingman, 66, of Boston was arrested on warrants issued by Boston Municipal Court for Assault and Battery and Shoplifting. He was arrested Monday along the Freedom Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Staniford Street while Boston police officers were running a warrant sweep and targeted crime prevention operation.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Boston police said officers on Hanover Street noticed a man dressed head to toe at Benjamin Franklin. Upon closer look, they said they realized the founding father was actually Kingman.

Kingman appeared in court Tuesday morning, still partly in costume, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was released on personal recognizance and spoke with 7NEWS following his court appearance.

“Yeah, it’s not the most pleasant thing,” Kingman said about his arrest. “But I just went with the flow and did exactly what they asked.”

7NEWS asked Kingman if this changes things for him going forward as a Benjamin Franklin impersonator.

“No,” he responded. “Falls right off my shoulder. It’s not a big deal. It’s not like I was being arrested for murder or a bank robbery, right?! [Or] arson.”

Kingman said he will be back doing Freedom Trail tours once he finds the rest of his costume that went missing during his arrest operation. He is due back in court in January.

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