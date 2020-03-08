Bennington County patient is Vermont’s 1st coronavirus case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont health officials have announced the state’s first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Sunday that an adult from Bennington County is in an isolation room at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. Speaking at a news conference, Levine, Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials declined to release any other information about the patient, citing privacy concerns.

Officials are investigating the patient’s travel and possible exposure history and determining who else may be at risk.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

In the U.S. the number of infections has grown to more than 400. Nineteen people have died, all but three of them in Washington state.

Bennington County is southwestern Vermont and borders Massachusetts in New York. In eastern Vermont, health officials are asking people who attended a private party at The Engine Room in White River Junction on Feb. 28 to monitor themselves for symptoms after a New Hampshire man who later tested positive for the virus ignored instructions to stay home and attended the event.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)