WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bentley University student died in a “tragic accident” Sunday night during a senior class trip to the Bahamas, according to the university.

The university said it appears the student, Gaurav Jaisingh, accidentally fell from a balcony.

“We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones,” a Bentley spokesperson said. “This is an enormous tragedy for our community.”

Local authorities are investigating the incident, the school said. Those affected are encouraged to reach out to the university’s counseling center, Bentley said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)