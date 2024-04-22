WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Bentley University in Waltham held a “Walk to Remember” on Sunday to commemorate the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and to raise awareness about a recent rise in antisemitism.

The walk was hosted by Bentley Greek Life at the campus library the day before the Jewish holiday of Passover. In 2023, New England saw a 205 percent increase in antisemitic incidents, including assault, harassment, and vandalism, up from 2022, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League.

“Through this event of unity across cultures and diverse organizations on campus, we aim to foster a culture of inclusivity and acceptance, while sending a strong message that hate has no place on our campus,” Josh Fontak, president of Bentley’s Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter, said in a statement.

Fontak, a grandson of Holocaust survivors, was slated to speak at the event, along with Jewish NCAA diver Hilla Almog and Bosnian-Muslim student Mirzad Glavic — vice president of the fraternity chapter and son of Bosnian genocide survivors, according to the statement.

Passover begins at sundown Monday, celebrating the exodus of Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The holiday lasts eight days, and Jews observe the festivities with a ceremonial seder meal.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)