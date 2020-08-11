Berklee College establishes scholarship in memory of Easton man fatally shot by police in 2010

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Berklee School of Music has chosen to honor the memory of a Balck college student who was killed by police with a scholarship in his name.

The college established the DJ Henry Social Change Scholarship which will be awarded to a student who has done work in the fight for social justice.

DJ Henry, a 20-year-old student and football player at Pace University, was out with friends when Pleasantville, New York police officer Aaron Hess fatally shot him in October 2010.

Hess claimed Henry tried to run him over so he jumped on the hood of his car and opened fire. He later admitted that he could have stepped out of the way.

A grand jury cleared Hess of any wrongdoing.

The relationship between the college and the Henry family goes back several years and school officials said they are happy they can keep DJ’s memory alive.

“It feels like a real honor to be engaged with the Henry family and to keep DJ’s legacy going because his life truly mattered and we will see that as this scholarship as students come to Berklee and continued to do social justice work,” Associate Professor Beth Platow said.

The scholarship will be launched with a $10,000 matching gift.

People are encouraged to donate to the scholarship fund on Berklee’s website.

