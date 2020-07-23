Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory staying remote for fall semester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Berklee College of Music and the Boston Conservatory will not bring its students back to campus in the fall and will instead continue on with the remote teaching and learning platform that it launched after students left campus in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Berklee President Roger H. Brown announced the decision Thursday in a statement that read, “We will use this challenging period to learn new skills, as individuals and as an institution, that better equip our students to thrive and be the leaders in the future of dance, theater, and music.”

The college also announced it will be offering a one-time “Back to Berklee Remote Learning Grant” of $2,500 to all full-time degree students, not to exceed tuition, to help allow investments in equipment, instruments, software, technology, space rental, or to offset total tuition in this fully remote semester.

Part-time students will receive a $500 “Back to Berklee Remote Learning Grant.”

Additionally, students enrolling full time in fall 2020 are eligible for two tuition-free credit-bearing (up to six credits) courses toward their degree program requirements in summer 2021.

