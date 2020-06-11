BOSTON (WHDH) - Berklee College of Music officials have issued an apology after letting police officers use the restroom facilities in their performance center during a protest in the city last month.

Members of the Berklee community expressed their anger toward the college opening their doors to officers who were staged at the intersection of Massachusetts and Boylston Street on May 31, President Roger H. Brown, Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance/CFO/CIO Mac Hisey, and Senior Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police David Ransom said in a joint release.

They say that the decision to let them into the building was informal and made on the spot.

Brown, Hisey and Ransom clarified that the college does not house Boston police.

“Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter,” they said.

The officials went on to say that, “We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed.”

“We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization,” they continued. “We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.”

Brown, Hisey and Ransom concluded by saying that this should not have happened and it will not happen again.

