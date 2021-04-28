BOSTON (WHDH) - The Berklee College of Music announced Wednesday that all students studying at the Boston campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before returning to campus for the fall semester.

Students being vaccinated in the United States must receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to school officials.

Those who live outside the U.S. and have access to a vaccine that is not on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of approved vaccines are encouraged to get vaccinated and seek medical advice on the appropriateness and efficacy of available vaccines, officials added.

The college will provide guidance to students who cannot get a vaccine in their country before their arrival to campus.

Faculty, staff and vendor partners are also encouraged to get vaccinated prior to the fall semester.

Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee recently announced a return to in-person instruction at their Boston facilities this fall.

