BOSTON (WHDH) - The Berklee College of Music in Boston is transitioning to remote learning due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Classes were canceled Thursday as faculty members prepared to move to remote instruction beginning Friday, school officials said.

Remote learning is set to stay in effect through Tuesday.

Residence halls, dining facilities, and other essential campus operations are remaining open under current masking protocols.

Administrative offices are also staying open at this time.

Student appointments with staff and faculty can occur remotely.

The college’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there have been 37 positive test results between Nov. 10 and 16.

