BOSTON (WHDH) - Working with Rise Against Hunger, students and staff at Berklee College of Music boxed up meals for people in need across the globe.

The organization targets communities facing high rates of food insecurity.

Berklee administrators say they look forward to this event every year.

“They facilitate this for us every year, and they really create a way for our community which includes Berklee staff, faculty, alumni, and students coming together to work for a good cause,” said Abria Smith, director for City and Community Engagement at Berklee.

The partnership between Berklee and the organization began in 2018.

Since then, thousands of meals have been shipped around the world.

“Each of the bags are six bags worth of rice, soy veggies and multivitamins,” said Tori Giodano of Rise Against Hunger. “All of those are going to communities and countries around the world.”

This year, their goal is to put together 47 boxes of food for children. Each box contains 216 meals which will feed one child for an entire school year.

Rise Against Hunger has worked to support countries recovering from natural disasters, wars, and has also provided aid to communities across the United States.

Berklee administrators say they’re grateful to have the opportunity to help give back and support people in need.

“It is always important to instill in people that it is good to give back when you can,” said XXX.

