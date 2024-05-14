BOSTON (WHDH) - A student at the Berklee College of Music said she was punched by a stranger and fell to the ground in Boston Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:27 p.m., Boston police responded to 169 Massachusetts Ave. to meet with a student who was “visibly distraught” and had swelling and redness near her right eye, according to the Boston Police Department.

She had left a Berklee school building and greeted two of her friends on the sidewalk when a man walking between them said, “Do I know you?” and punched the student in the face, police said. She fell to the ground and hit the back of her head on the pavement, police said.

The students’ friends told police that the man was unknown to them and that he ran across Massachusetts Avenue onto Clearway Street, towards Belvidere Street, after he punched the student.

The student was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and police searched the area for the man who punched her, but could not find him, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark red or black pants, and carrying a black “bubble” jacket.

“Usually I feel so safe and now I’m like, ‘Huh, I guess it isn’t as safe as we thought that it was,'” college student Lara Pallek said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

