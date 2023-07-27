REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and alumni from the Berklee College of Music were playing some jazz tunes for Blue Line riders Thursday morning.

The trio performed at the entrance of the Wonderland T station as part of an effort to liven up the commute for Blue Line riders this summer.

“We decided it would be a cool idea to play at the T this morning just to brighten everyone’s day,” Berklee student Liz Sinn said.

Students will be performing at the Wonderland T station every Thursday morning and outside the Aquarium station every Tuesday evening.

The performances are scheduled through the end of August, timing with the Sumner Tunnel closure.

