PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Berkshire Detective Unit have released a new forensic sketch and four age-progressed variations of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick.

State Police began investigating the disappearance of then 18-year-old Burdick on April 17, 1982, when she went missing at some point between 8:00 and 8:45 p.m. while working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on Route 2 in Florida, Massachusetts.

The Berkshire DA’s Office and State Police continue to actively investigate the case with a focus on a separate attempted abduction that occurred 45 minutes earlier, 13 miles away in Williamstown. The sketches officials released Tuesday are of the suspect in the Williamstown abduction attempt.

Officials said evidence indicates that the suspect is a 5’7″ white man, and is now approximately 70 years old. Further case data suggests that he may have ties to the state of Vermont. Investigators are releasing a new sketch of how the suspect appeared in 1982 and four aged-progressed sketches of how he may appear today, with various grooming alterations.

“I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case. My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I also thank the Lincoln Police Department for providing us the specialized forensic sketching resources to further assist in this investigation. I ask the public to share these images and if anyone has information about this case to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112 or email the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.

