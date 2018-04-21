Berkshire man killed in high-speed crash

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a high-speed crash in East Berkshire has taken the life of a man.

Police say they witnessed the pickup truck traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Route 118 Friday night. The vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and crashed over an embankment.

The driver was 33-year-old Michael J. Smith. The Berkshire man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

