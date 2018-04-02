Berlin man seriously injured after crashing ATV into tree

BERLIN, MA (WHDH) — Officials transported a Berlin man to the hospital after he hit a tree head-on while driving an ATV.

Police said the 24-year-old rider was not breathing after veering off a paved roadway and crashing into a tree around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

“An off-duty firefighter was in the area at the time of the crash and did perform CPR on the victim, and at the time of our arrival, he was breathing,” said Chief of Police Tom Galvin.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said ATVs aren’t allowed on the roadway, so they’re investigating to see what went wrong.

