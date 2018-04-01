BERLIN, Mass. (WHDH) – A Berlin man remained in serious condition Sunday after he hit a tree head-on. He was riding an ATV when police say he swerved off the road.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

“An off-duty firefighter was in the area at the time of the crash and did perform CPR on the victim and at the time of our arrival he was breathing,” Chief of Police Tom Galvin said.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)