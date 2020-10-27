Berlin police investigating after car slams through storefront

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed through a storefront in Berlin on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene of a single motor vehicle accident at Highland Commons found the car inside the store, glass scattered all over the floor and significant damage done to some walls, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

One person who was in the car at the time of the crash was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the store was hurt.

The town building and wiring inspectors were called to the scene.

