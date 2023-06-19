BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bernardston police say a man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he was spotted driving in a vehicle that resembled a police cruiser while armed with a handgun and knives and wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge on the front.

In a public safety bulletin posted to Facebook police said the driver was stopped and arrested and they were hoping to keep the suspect jailed pending a dangerousness hearing. His name was not released.

Police also said the person is known in New Hampshire for similar issues, including impersonating a police officer.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox