BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bernardston police say a man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he was spotted driving in a vehicle that resembled a police cruiser while armed with a handgun and knives and wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge on the front.

In a public safety bulletin posted to Facebook police said the driver was stopped and arrested and they were hoping to keep the suspect jailed pending a dangerousness hearing. His name was not released.

Police also said the person is known in New Hampshire for similar issues, including impersonating a police officer.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)