‘Bernie has to speak to what democratic socialism is’: Elizabeth Warren at Texas conference

Senator Elizabeth Warren was out on the campaign trail in Texas on Saturday.

Warren spoke at the South By Southwest conference in Austin, just one day after saying that she wants to break up big tech giants such as Google and Apple.

The conference was full of young, tech-savvy people, some of whom work for those tech companies.

On Saturday, Warren spoke about what makes her different than her opponent Bernie Sanders.

“Bernie has to speak to what democratic socialism is,” Warren said. “And the centers have to speak to whatever they are doing. What I can speak to is what I’m doing.”

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spoke at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.

This was his third rally across the state of Iowa this week.