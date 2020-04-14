Bernie Rubin, founder of Bernie and Phyl’s, dies following battle with coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bernie Rubin, the founder of Bernie & Phyl’s furniture stores, died after battling the coronavirus, family members said Monday. The 82-year-old passed away in South Florida.

Rubin started a furniture store with his wife Phyllis in 1983 and the retailer expanded throughout New England.

For decades, the couple were a staple on televisions throughout the region with their iconic commercials.

Ed Ansin, the owner of 7NEWS, was good friends with Rubin.

“Bernie was famous in New England,” he said. “I was very lucky to know him. We were very close friends.”

Ansin recalled him as being well-liked by the community.

“Bernie was greatly beloved,” Ansin continued. “He was the patriarch of a wonderful family; had a lot of friends. Everybody who knew Bernie loved him. He was a great guy.”

The Boston native was a very generous man and gave to many charities, including the Boys & Girls Club and organizations fighting to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

“He and his wife Phyl got a business together when they were young adults; developed a wonderful family business,” Ansin said. “Ninety stores; they ran it with a lot of quality, and lot of family — both of his sons; lot of grandchildren all in the business now. It’s a great New England tradition now, is what it really is.”

Ansin had just spent some time with Rubin last month as they celebrated Phyl Rubin’s 80th birthday in Florida.

“We had a big brunch,” he said. “It was a wonderful occasion. I was really pleased to be there, and had a good time with Bernie, as usual. And he was in good health, then — good spirits. And a month later, he’s gone.”

Rubin’s family released a statement that read, “Bernie was one in a million. He was honest, hard-working, fair and, above all, loved his family – which included his entire extended Bernie and Phyl’s family. Everyone who met Bernie loved him and he will be greatly missed.”

Rubin is survived by Phyllis, his children — Larry, Michelle and Rob, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)