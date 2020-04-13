Bernie Rubin, founder of Bernie and Phyls, dies of coronavirus-related illness

Bernie Rubin, the founder of Bernie & Phyl’s chain of furniture stores, died of coronavirus-related complications, family members said Monday.

Rubin, 82, started a furniture store with his wife Phyllis in 1983 and the retailer expanded throughout New England. He was a Boston native who gave to many charities, including the Boys & Girls Club.

Rubin is survived by Phyllis and his children Larry, Michelle and Rob.

