Bernie Sanders hits campaign trail in NH, aims to ‘transform our country’

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders outlined new principles of government relying on social, environmental, economic and racial justices while on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

The 2020 presidential candidate kicked off his campaign rally in Keene.

“This campaign and the government we are going to create is going to transform our country and create an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the one percent,” Sanders said.

Sanders also discussed the recent government shutdown, debt relief, and healthcare.

