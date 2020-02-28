Bernie Sanders hoping to hold onto his lead in MA ahead of Super Tuesday at a rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally in Springfield Friday night to gather support just days ahead of the Massachusetts primary.

With the contest just four days away, all eight Democratic candidates will be on the Bay State ballot and Sanders is looking to remind supporters of what binds them together.

Over 5,000 supporters were “Feeling the Bern” at the Mass. Mutual Center.

“We are united as a people. We are untied together to make sure that we defeat Donald Trump. The worst president in modern history,” Sanders told a raucous crowd.

The Vermont senator who is leading in the Massachusetts polls is hoping that Bay Staters will help him extend that lead in the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination on Super Tuesday.

“So tonight, we say to Donald Trump, ‘This is a democracy. We are proud of our democracy. We’re not gonna have an autocracy,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Representative Ayanna Pressley cast her vote for Elizabeth Warren in the final day of early voting.

Warren is polling in second place and is hoping to catch up to Sanders.

“I am not surprised Bernie is doing well here. When Bernie does well because progressive values and ideas are doing well,” she said. “We are taking nothing for granted, that’s including at home, and we are going to continue to make a case and remind people of Elizabeth’s record and her promise to bring big, structural change,” Pressley said while stumping for the hometown candidate.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, held an event in Newburyport on her behalf.

He has been active on the campaign trail wither her especially in the days leading up to the New Hampshire primary.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)