Bernie Sanders says he has ‘excellent chance’ to win Democratic nomination, defeat President Trump

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - DES MOINES, Iowa (WHDH) — Prior to departing Iowa for New Hampshire, presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders told reporters that he has an “excellent chance” to the Democratic nomination and defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Sanders, who gained ground in the latest 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL, is happy where his campaign is at as he prepares to greet supporters in the Granite State ahead of next week’s primary.

“I think we are in quite good shape. We are off to New Hampshire and we are going to work as hard as we can to win in New Hampshire,” Sanders said. “I think we now have an excellent chance to win the Democratic nomination and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

Sanders, whose campaign released its own caucus results with a claim of winning, wasn’t expected to greet voters in the state until Tuesday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)