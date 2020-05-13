Bertucci’s delivers 400 meals to Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a special delivery made to the Boston Police Department Wednesday.

Bertucci’s donated 400 meals to officers at the department’s headquarters in Roxbury as a tasty way to thank these front line workers for putting their lives on the line to keep the community safe.

Police commissioner William Gross said the donation came at just the right time.

“Thank you thank you thank you. You know oftentimes in our job, it’s a thankless job,” he said. “To have Bertucci’s think of us and feed the officers on the frontline, it’s commendable.”

During the pandemic, Bertucci’s has donated more than 16,000 meals to those serving on the front lines.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)