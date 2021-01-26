‘Best 20 years of our life’: Tom Brady Sr. says New England holds special place in their hearts

(WHDH) — After six Super Bowl wins in New England, Tom Brady brought his championship pedigree down to Tampa Bay. Despite this, his proud father says the Bradys will always hold a special place for Patriots fans in their hearts.

“We still love them with everything they got and I’m happy to hear they’re still supportive of Tommy because the 20 years in New England was the best 20 years of our life,” Tom Brady Sr. said.

Both he and his wife Galynn still appreciate the fans here and say that their son’s success in Tampa Bay takes nothing away from his years with the Patriots.

“I just know that Tommy gave everything that he had when he was in Boston to the Patriots and the fans have always reciprocated by multiple times,” Brady Sr. said. “And now that Tommy’s in the in NFC, I’m not surprised that a lot of the Patriots fans would still have him as a fan favorite in the NFC.”

Brady’s parents have been watching this season’s games from their home in San Fransisco but said they hope to get to the Super Bowl to see their son play in person again.

“We wouldn’t miss it,” Brady Sr. said. “We’ve been blessed with nine of them so far because of the Krafts and coach Belichick and now we get to go down and go into 85-degree weather and hope for the best. And hope we bring the whole Patriot nation with us.”

When it comes to his son’s love for his own children, Brady Sr. said, “He’s a great dad. A great dad, and a great son by the way.”

The Bradys contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of this season and had to miss their son’s first two games with the Buccaneers. The first time they have missed a game of his since college.

Thankfully, they are both healthy now.

