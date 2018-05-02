(WHDH) — Gas prices are the highest that they’ve been since 2014, leaving drivers looking for the cheapest ways to fuel up.

To maximize savings at the pump, people should gas up on Mondays, according to GasBuddy. An analysis of gas prices from January to March showed that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 21 states, the company said.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that the earlier motorists fill-up during the week, the better,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Sunday is the second best day to get gas for cheap and is also reportedly the best day to avoid lines.

Friday proved to be the most expensive and busiest day to fill up, followed by Thursday, according to the study.

