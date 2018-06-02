Best Buddies Challenge bike ride underway

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Best Buddies Challenge, an annual charity bike ride to Hyannis Port, is underway.

7News anchor Adam Williams and reporter Justin Bourke are among the more than 2,000 people taking part in the annual ride.

There are different routes for 30 miles, 50 miles, and the full 100-mile ride.

The weekend of festivities kicked off Friday with a charity game at Harvard Stadium featuring New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies. The charity’s mission: to help create friendships and employment for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

