BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - We’re days away from a bike ride that can change lives. Riders will be pedaling up to 100 miles in the Best Buddies Challenge on Saturday, and 7News is a proud partner of the organization.

It’s all to raise money to help people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tonight, we’re meeting someone who’s benefitting from the biking.

Working at Star Market in Brookline is more than a job for Nick Jenkins. It helps him feel part of the community and makes him proud.

“I don’t like sitting on my hands twiddling my thumbs,” Jenkins said. “Coming to work every day, being happy, do my job, and then just have fun.”

Jenkins landed his job as a produce clerk through Best Buddies. The charity helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities build friendships, find employment, and live fuller lives.

Liz Navarro is a supervisor in the Best Buddies Jobs Program.

“A lot of people with disabilities aren’t able to find employment and it’s really challenging for them,” Navarro said. “So I think our program is a huge help. It makes them a part of the community and be able to earn money and have an income, and they make friends at work, and just really be part of society, just like everybody else should be. It has a huge impact on their lives.”

And a huge impact on the companies where they work.

“Nick is the model employee,” said Mike Beaton, Star Market store director. “He is the person you go to every single time you need something. And I think he represents Best Buddies like no other.”

“Each day he comes in with a positive attitude, two hours early for his shift, eager to go, works four days a week,” Beaton continued. “I don’t think he’s ever called in sick in the 10 years that he’s been with us.”

Right now, about 200 buddies are contributing at companies all over Massachusetts. And the organization is hoping to pump that number higher by raising money in its biggest fundraiser — the annual bike ride from Boston to Hyannis Port.

“By raising all these funds, they go all directly back into the programs to help guys like Nick,” said Patrick Shaughnessy, the senior director of Best Buddies.

“His attitude is infectious. He’s a staple of the building, I would say. He’s my VIP employee,” Beaton said of Jenkins. “He’s the reason why Star Market shines.”

Jenkins also works part time at Fenway Park with the Red Sox. And another big accomplishment — he’s now eligible to graduate from the Best Buddies program.

If you would like to participate in the Best Buddies Challenge or donate, you can visit bestbuddieschallenge.org.

