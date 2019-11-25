Best Buddies honors media mogul Ed Ansin for years of dedication

MIAMI (WHDH) - The owner of 7NEWS received a high honor from the Best Buddies organization at a gala in Miami on Friday.

Ed Ansin, President and CEO of Sunbeam Television was presented with the Spirit of Leadership award in recognition of his dedication to the cause.

For more than a decade, Ansin has raised millions of dollars and changed countless lives.

7NEWS is a proud partner of the Best Buddies bike ride held each spring to help the organization fulfill its core mission of creating friendships and employment opportunities for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I think it’s important for people to not only help young people but to understand what is possible if people make an effort and work at it and mentor young people,” Ansin said. “That’s what Best Buddies is all about.”

Following the gala, Anthony Kennedy-Shriver the founder of Best Buddies said it was an easy call to present Ansin with this prestigious award.

“I never give out anything that I don’t think people deserve and it is really hard to find people, I think, that are as committed and as motivated and as loyal and as generous with their treasure as Ed Ansin has been to Best Buddies.”

Next year’s ride from Boston to Cape Cod is scheduled for the first week of June.

