Come July, music lovers will no longer be able to buy CDs from Best Buy stores.

This comes after Billboard recorded that CD sales dropped more than 18 percent last year.

The drop comes as the popularity of online music platforms like Tidal and Spotify continue to rise.

Best Buy remains committed to selling vinyl records, which have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity lately.

