New York (CNN) — Best Buy is recalling nearly a million pressure cookers because they pose burn risks.

About 930,000 Insignia Multi-Function pressure cookers sold between October 2017 and June 2023 have inaccurate volume markings, meaning that some users may fill them beyond their intended capacity, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a post Thursday. This can cause hot food and liquid to erupt when the pressure cooker is opened.

The defective cookware was sold in both the United States and Canada.

In the United States, Best Buy has received 17 complaints of burn injuries from these appliances, some of which were second-degree and other severe burns, according to the CPSC. The retailer has received 31 reports of instances where food was ejected under pressure.

There have been no reports of injuries in Canada, according to the country’s health department.

“Consumers should always check that the inner pot is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity when pressure cooking, that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started,” said the CPSC, adding that people should also not try to open a pressure cooker until the valve on the lid unlocks, signaling that the contents are no longer pressurized.

“Nothing is more important to us than our customers’ safety,” Best Buy told CNN in a statement. “We’re contacting customers who have purchased one of the impacted products to make sure they’re aware and have clear direction on getting the right replacement parts. If customers have any questions, they can contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498.”

The recall involves Insignia pressure cookers with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9. The inner pots are sold separately.

Affected customer should contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot, as well as a new valve that signals when the pot is locked and pressurized.

