(WHDH) — Apple customers will no longer have to search for an Apple store to get their products fixed. They can now just go to their nearest Best Buy.

The tech retailer announced it is expanding its partnership with Apple.

As part of their agreement, Best Buy stores will now offer repairs on iPhones and MacBooks.

The retailer says specially trained Geek Squad employees will fix customers’ Apple devices.

Best Buy already offered Apple-certified repairs at select stores.

The program expands to its nearly 1,000 stores across the United States.

