‘Best feeling in the world:’ Easton Marine gets surprise sendoff to boot camp

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton Marine got a surprise send-off to boot camp that had him in tears Saturday.

Kyle Gray was unable to get a proper going-away because of social distancing, but family and friends stepped up — organizing a parade down Blackbrook Road for the new Marine.

And the parade came as a complete to Gray.

“They said my friends were here, and they wanted to help me get something out of my car … and I didn’t realize how much support I had behind me,” Gray said. “I just broke down because I was so surprised.”

Gray is following in the footsteps of his father Matt, who also served in the Marines. He said he’s thankful for the support as he heads off.

“It put into a picture that people are behind me, when I do this, and they support what I’m doing,” Gray said. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)