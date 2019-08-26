(WHDH) — A groom expecting to see his bride in her wedding dress for the first time received quite the surprise.

The bride had arranged for a photographer to capture her groom’s “first look,” which would have allowed him to see his soon-to-be wife before they walked down the aisle.

However, when the groom turned around, his best man was standing there in a strapless wedding dress.

The photographer captured the groom in hysterics.

Pictures of the exchange have since gone viral with more than 1,000 shares as of Monday morning.

