BOSTON (WHDH) - A young boy from South Boston is on a mullet mission.

Brody Byrne, 7, made it through the first round of the kids’ Ultimate Mullet Championship. He said his hair is a staple in his community and that his friends can’t wait to see him win.

“They think that my mullet’s cool and they want me to win the mullet contest,” Byrne said in an interview.

Byrne said he’s been growing his hair out since 2020.

“I just have the best mullet in America,” Byrne said.

However, he’s not just doing it for the title and bragging rights — he’s also raising money for a good cause.

This summer’s competition benefits Jaren Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. Byrne’s mom, Tiffany, said that so far, her son has raised almost $2,000.

“He’s been doing lemonade stands and getting people to donate,” she said. “I am very proud of him.”

Byrne said his luscious locks are pretty low maintenance.

After an accidental mullet trim at the barber, he said he now has one rule when it comes to his hair.

“Don’t touch the mullet,” Byrne said.

In the next round of the competition, he will face off against 24 other kids.

You can vote for Brody Byrne and donate to the Jared Allen Foundation on the contest’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)